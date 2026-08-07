Stolen trucks, computer equipment totaling $800K recovered in Brampton

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Peel Regional Police have recovered nearly $800,000 worth of cargo and commercial vehicles following an investigation in Brampton.

Investigators attended the area of Heart Lake Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton on July 22 to follow up on an investigation into a stolen trailer.

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During the search, officers recovered four stolen commercial vehicles and trailers.

Inside the trailers, investigators found two shipments of stolen computer equipment.

Police say the equipment was unrelated to the vehicle theft investigations. Officers believe the cargo was transferred into the trailers following separate thefts that occurred on July 17 and July 20.

The recovered computer equipment has an estimated value of more than $680,000 and the stolen trailers are estimated at $105,000.

Police say no suspects have been identified.