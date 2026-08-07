‘Sober Once Again’: Nanaimo tugboat break-in suspect in recovery, pleads guilty

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The man charged in connection with a tugboat break-in that triggered a standoff with Nanaimo RCMP on Feb. 1 is now in recovery.

In a social media post, Marcel Alvin Fontaine, 44, shared, “Sober Once Again” from Victoria on Aug. 4.

That same day, Fontaine pleaded guilty to five of 11 charges against him – including break and enter of a boat, breaching an undertaking, and breaching a release order.

“I thought to myself, how could he not with all that video evidence,” tugboat owner Andrew Reynolds told Global News. “If that isn’t enough, what is?”

2:38 Break-in suspect’s struggle with sobriety

Security cameras captured Fontaine aboard the tugboat ‘Trend D Foam’, engaged in bizarre behaviour during a 30-hour stay.

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On Feb. 1, RCMP said a man barricaded himself inside the vessel moored off Cameron Island, and refused to leave.

Police said the incident began around 2:45 p.m., when the suspect attempted to steal items from Thrifty Foods at Port Place Mall.

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A short time later, the same individual was seen boarding the tugboat.

After the Emergency Response Team, a K9 unit, and RCMP negotiators were called out, the suspect was arrested nearly three hours later.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, Reynolds learned the same individual had been onboard his vessel a day earlier.

Reynolds said the intruder showered, cooked himself a meal, smoked what appeared to be drugs, climbed on tables, and later smashed the wheelhouse and cabin cameras when he noticed the surveillance system.

Fontaine was released on bail twice in as many days before he was held in custody following his third arrest in a week.

His former employer at a central Vancouver Island HVAC business, who requested his name and company name not be disclosed due to safety fears, previously told Global News Fontaine was a successful sales rep but had been struggling with sobriety.

Reynolds said repairing the destruction from the incident cost him about $25,000.

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As a small business owner, Reynolds said insurance is not an option because past service vehicle break-in claims have led to him being denied coverage upon renewal.

“In my business, I’m required by my customers to carry a marine ship repairs policy so I would lose contracts and work because of it,” Reynolds said in an interview.

Although he said it’s frustrating, Reynolds doesn’t believe this type of damage should fall to insurance.

“This is a government problem,” he told Global News. “This shouldn’t be shifted to another agency to take care of it.”

2:38 Nanaimo tugboat break-in

Nanaimo’s mayor said B.C.’s Crime Victim Assistance Program (CVAP), which provides a range of benefits to assist victims in coping with the effects of violent crime, should also support victims stuck with significant financial losses from property damage that is no fault of their own.

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“If the province can’t deal with the street disorder, they may want to consider providing some compensation,” Leonard Krog said in an interview. “Particularly, where the individuals involved who perpetrate these offences are often penniless, suffering from mental health, addictions, trauma, brain injury issues and clearly, will never be in a position to provide compensation.”

Reynolds said he’d rather see money go directly towards stopping the revolving door of property crime.

“Our justice system has no bones to it, there’s no teeth, there’s no consequences to your actions,” Reynolds told Global News. “So why would anyone be concerned about what I’m going to do, you’re not going to be, there’s no punishment.”

Fontaine, who also pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and theft in relation to a Dec. 23 incident at the same Thrifty Foods, declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 6, to set a date for a sentencing hearing.