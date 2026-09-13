RCMP investigate Halifax-area arson, say fire linked to 2 others in past week

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RCMP are investigating an arson in the Halifax area that they believe is linked to an arson and an attempted arson earlier this month.

Officers and fire services were called to a structure fire at a home in the 400 block of Marketway Lane in Timberlea, N.S., at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not the first arson investigation RCMP have begun in the area, having responded last week to two separate fires that they believe are connected to Sunday’s incident.

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RCMP responded to a report on Sept. 5 that a Molotov cocktail had been thrown at a home in the same block. That home also became fully engulfed in flames, and no injuries were reported.

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Two days later, on Sept. 7, police received a report of a suspicious person in the same block.

Through their investigation, police learned a man had been seen leaving a residence with a burning cloth. The man dropped the cloth and fled the area in a vehicle. A jug containing an accelerant had also been left in the yard.

Police said in Sunday’s incident, a dark-coloured SUV was seen leaving the property after the fire was set.

But there are also searches ongoing for suspects and other vehicles in connection to the three incidents.

Information is being sought from the public related to a small blue vehicle that was seen leaving the area on the morning of the Sept. 5 fire. They are also seeking information that could identify a man wearing black pants and a brown jacket who was seen in a grey Honda Civic on Sept. 7.

Police have increased their presence in the community, with both marked and unmarked police vehicles patrolling the neighbourhood.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or doorbell camera footage, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.