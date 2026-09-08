Arson being investigated after Molotov cocktail destroys Nova Scotia home: RCMP

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RCMP are asking the public for help as they investigate an arson and attempted arson using Molotov cocktails in Timberlea, N.S.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 5, with RCMP saying they responded to a report at about 2:20 a.m. that a Molotov cocktail had been thrown at a home in the 400 block of Marketway Lane.

When police, fire services and paramedics arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Neighbouring properties sustained minor damage.

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No injuries were reported.

Two days later, police received a report of a suspicious person calling them to the same block of Marketway Lane at approximately 4:10 a.m.

Through an investigation, police learned a man had been seen exiting a residence with a cloth that was on fire. The man dropped the cloth and fled the area in a vehicle. A jug containing an accelerant had also been left in the yard.

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The second incident is being investigated as an attempted arson.

As part of their investigation, police are asking for information related to a small blue vehicle that was seen leaving the area on the morning of the fire on Sept. 5. They also want information that could identify a man wearing black pants and a brown jacket who was seen in a grey Honda Civic on Sept. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.