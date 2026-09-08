Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arson being investigated after Molotov cocktail destroys Nova Scotia home: RCMP

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 8, 2026 4:40 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP are asking the public for help as they investigate an arson and attempted arson using Molotov cocktails in Timberlea, N.S.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 5, with RCMP saying they responded to a report at about 2:20 a.m. that a Molotov cocktail had been thrown at a home in the 400 block of Marketway Lane.

When police, fire services and paramedics arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Neighbouring properties sustained minor damage.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No injuries were reported.

Two days later, police received a report of a suspicious person calling them to the same block of Marketway Lane at approximately 4:10 a.m.

Through an investigation, police learned a man had been seen exiting a residence with a cloth that was on fire. The man dropped the cloth and fled the area in a vehicle. A jug containing an accelerant had also been left in the yard.

Story continues below advertisement

The second incident is being investigated as an attempted arson.

As part of their investigation, police are asking for information related to a small blue vehicle that was seen leaving the area on the morning of the fire on Sept. 5. They also want information that could identify a man wearing black pants and a brown jacket who was seen in a grey Honda Civic on Sept. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices