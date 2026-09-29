Winnipeg grandparent scams lead to fraud, sex assault charges for Edmonton man: police

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An Edmonton man is facing sexual assault charges after a Winnipeg police investigation into a series of grandparent scams in the Manitoba capital.

The investigation began after police received multiple reports of several adults in their 80s being scammed.

Between Aug. 17 and 22, police say an adult in his 80s received multiple phone calls from someone pretending to be his grandson. The person on the phone claimed he had been arrested and needed money for bail. The victim agreed to pay, with a man going to the senior’s home to pick up cash four times, as well as gold and silver coins.

During that series of calls, a second adult in their 80s got a phone call from someone pretending to be their grandson who needed money for bail. The second victim also agreed to pay, with a man picking up money from the victim’s home.

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A third adult in their 80s also received calls of a similar nature between Aug. 20 and 21, with the victim agreeing to pay and a man visiting the home twice to pick up money.

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The victim in the third incident later checked with family and learned their grandson was not in jail, did not need bail money and that it was a scam. They called police.

Officers responded to the area and found a man, who matched the suspect’s description, in a vehicle. He was taken into custody and officers found evidence in the vehicle linking the man to all three victims, police said.

The man, a 29-year-old from Edmonton, faces multiple charges including fraud over $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Through fraud investigation, police determined the 29-year-old had travelled from Edmonton to Winnipeg with a female teenager. Police say they had been staying a short-term rental.

The teen told police she had been sexually assaulted while staying with the man at the rental property and did not have transportation to return to Edmonton on her own. She has since returned home.

On Aug. 23, Winnipeg Police’s Sex Crimes unit attended the Winnipeg Remand Centre where the 29-year-old was being held. He was arrested on a warrant for the charges of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual interference.

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The man remains in custody.