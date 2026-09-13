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3 comments

  1. Dave
    September 13, 2026 at 4:44 pm

    Our own PM won’t even invest in Canada which doesn’t exactly send a message of confidence

  2. Richard Cousineau
    September 13, 2026 at 4:32 pm

    Worried about public services? That is who running the operation. Negotiations on wages or we will embarrass you and your friends. The hint is ( putting out fires).

  3. D Channon
    September 13, 2026 at 4:20 pm

    So after the Canadian government has done nothing to invest and make Canada strong because of all the regulations , environmental impact studies that hold back every project and carbon tax which is costing everyone more and does nothing to improve green house gases we are going to have a “Summit” that will bring in foreign investment and again forget any homegrown talent!
    Also do not forget about all of the Canadian provincial trade barriers that have done nothing to improve Canada’s economy and have held it back because of protectionism of each and every province fighting each other instead of building Canada as they should all have been.
    I Blame this on all levels of government Federal, provincial and municipal plus all Canadian political parties!
    Canadians need to start standing up to all governments and demand better!

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Economy

Carney’s investment summit to be met with protests

By Kathryn Mannie The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2026 3:54 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers an emotional statement marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, ahead of a meeting with his cabinet in Banff, Alta., in a still image made from video footage filmed on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers an emotional statement marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, ahead of a meeting with his cabinet in Banff, Alta., in a still image made from video footage filmed on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kyle Duggan
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Protests are planned for the prime minister’s high-stakes summit aimed at attracting new investment to Canada, with organizers saying Mark Carney is keeping company with business leaders they say are exacerbating global crises.

Hundreds of executives and global asset managers are set to arrive in Toronto for Canada’s first-ever investment summit to get a look at major projects in various stages of development.

The summit is a key part of Carney’s plan for stimulating $1 trillion in investment in Canada over the next five years.

Demonstrators, including labour unions, Indigenous leaders and climate and housing advocates, will mobilize Monday carrying a banner reading “The Many vs. The Money,” and plan “direct intervention” with attendees.

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Organizers say they reject Carney’s plan to put Canada’s economic future in the hands of CEOs, and that they worry about the future of public services, pipelines and arms manufacturing.

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The prime minister’s event kicks off Sunday evening where he is scheduled to share brief remarks at the summit’s welcome reception.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says invitees come from Kuwait, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar, Norway, Japan and Australia.

“This is about building relationships, opening doors and making the case that Ontario is one of the most investable places anywhere in the world,” Ford said in a media statement.

He said 15 major projects in Ontario are up for offer, including energy production and transmission, critical minerals and mining, AI and advanced manufacturing.

“We are building an economy that can compete with anyone, anywhere. That’s going to be my message throughout the Canada Investment Summit,” Ford said.

“Ontario has what the world needs and we’re going to make sure the world knows it.”

— With files from Craig Lord and Alessia Passafiume in Ottawa

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