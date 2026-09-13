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Crime

1 arrested, 1 wanted after Hamilton city vehicles stolen

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 13, 2026 12:45 pm
1 min read
A Hamilton Police vehicle on Friday, May 2, 2025. View image in full screen
A Hamilton Police vehicle on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
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One man has been arrested and police are searching for a second in connection with the theft of two City of Hamilton vehicles two months ago.

The incident unfolded July 22 at approximately 12:24 a.m., when police say two individuals entered a city facility in central Hamilton and stole several sets of keys belonging to city fleet vehicles. The two men then left the area in a stolen city vehicle.

Police in another jurisdiction stopped one of the stolen vehicles for stunt driving and seized it. The vehicle had not been reported stolen when it was stopped.

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As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives with Hamilton police’s Break, Enter, Auto Theft and Robbery Unit connected the vehicle to the break-in.

The second stolen city vehicle was later recovered by police as part of an unrelated investigation.

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Both vehicles have since been returned.

Through their investigation, two suspects were identified and warrants were issued.

Police say a 55-year-old suspect was recently arrested in Toronto while attempting to board a flight out of the country.

The second suspect, a 35-year-old man, remains wanted and is believed to have no fixed address. He is known to frequent the Hamilton, Niagara and Burlington areas.

Each man faces charges of break and enter with intent to commit theft, disguise with intent, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help locate the second man is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

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