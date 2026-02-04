Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nanaimo tugboat owner frustrated with justice system after offender released

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted February 4, 2026 10:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo tugboat break-in'
Nanaimo tugboat break-in
A tugboat owner in Nanaimo says he's frustrated with the justice system after a recent break-in. He says a man allegedly spent nearly 30 hours on his tug, only to come back, hours after being released. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A tugboat owner in Nanaimo, B.C., says he is frustrated with the justice system after a recent incident.

On Saturday, a man was caught on Andrew Reynold’s security camera illegally entering his tugboat, which was docked off Cameron Island.

The man spent nearly 30 hours on board, helping himself to food and even cooking a meal, before vandalizing some of the furniture on board.

Reynolds said the man smashed the wheelhouse and cabin cameras and threw them overboard.

Then he appeared to be smoking something at one point and engaging in bizarre behaviour.

“He was running around the salon area, kicking, karate chopping, doing strange things, climbing on tables,” Reynolds said.

It appears the man left the tugboat on Feb. 1 and attempted to steal some groceries from Thrifty Foods in the Port Place Mall around 2:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A short time later, the same man was seen boarding Reynold’s tugboat and that’s when he barricaded himself in and refused to leave.

Click to play video: 'Nanaimo grocery store puts locks on meat cooler to deal with shoplifting'
Nanaimo grocery store puts locks on meat cooler to deal with shoplifting

The Emergency Response Team used tear gas to eventually end the standoff and the 44-year-old man was arrested around 5:30 p.m.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was released on Monday, but was spotted back at the same dock not long after.

“I called 911 immediately,” Reynolds said. “Minutes later, he starts walking away.”

He said he is frustrated to learn the man was released from custody.

“He’s out on the streets again, 24 hours later, doing whatever he wants to do.”

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said people are understandably upset.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think most people are pretty upset and are looking for why and how this happened and appears to continue to happen across this province far too frequently,” he said.

Marcel Alvin Fontaine, who has no fixed address, is now under a series of release conditions, which include staying 100 metres away from Reynold’s boat.

He is also charged with assaulting three people with a weapon on Dec. 23 and police allege he assaulted or tried to assault staff at Thrifty Foods, stole items and obstructed the attending officer.

Fontaine’s next court appearance is Feb. 10.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices