Moncton man charged with 1st-degree murder in Melissa Price homicide

A 35-year-old Moncton, N.B., man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was discovered in a garbage bin last month.

RCMP say Devlin O’Blenis, 35, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the death of Melissa Price, 39.

According to police, O’Blenis is charged with first-degree murder and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on April 2.

Police were called to High Street in Moncton on Feb. 15 for a sudden death and located a woman deceased in an outdoor garbage bin near a walking trail.

RCMP later confirmed that an operation held the following day on Norwood Street was connected to the investigation.

In a news release this past Monday, police identified Price as the victim and said her death was believed to be an “isolated incident” and that there was “no ongoing concern for public safety.”