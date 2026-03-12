Menu

Crime

Moncton man charged with 1st-degree murder in Melissa Price homicide

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 12:20 pm
RCMP are continuing to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in a garbage bin in Moncton on Feb. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
RCMP have made an arrest in the homicide investigation of Melissa Price in Moncton. Submitted/Wade Perry
A 35-year-old Moncton, N.B., man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was discovered in a garbage bin last month.

RCMP say Devlin O’Blenis, 35, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the death of Melissa Price, 39.

According to police, O’Blenis is charged with first-degree murder and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on April 2.

Police were called to High Street in Moncton on Feb. 15 for a sudden death and located a woman deceased in an outdoor garbage bin near a walking trail.

RCMP later confirmed that an operation held the following day on Norwood Street was connected to the investigation.

In a news release this past Monday, police identified Price as the victim and said her death was believed to be an “isolated incident” and that there was “no ongoing concern for public safety.”

