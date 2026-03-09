RCMP release identity of woman found dead in Moncton garbage bin

RCMP in New Brunswick have released the identity of a 39-year-old woman who was found dead in a garbage bin last month and say they continue to investigate her death as a homicide.
In a Monday release, police said the death of Melissa Price of Moncton is believed to be an “isolated incident” and that there is “no ongoing concern for public safety.”
Police were called to High Street on Feb. 15 for a sudden death and located a woman deceased in an outdoor garbage bin near a walking trail.
Get breaking National news
RCMP later confirmed that an operation held the following day on Norwood Street was in connection to the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact their major crime unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or by email at jdiv.mcu@rcmp–grc.gc.ca.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.