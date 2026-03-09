Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

RCMP release identity of woman found dead in Moncton garbage bin

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 12:23 pm
1 min read
RCMP are continuing to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in a garbage bin in Moncton on Feb. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
RCMP are continuing to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in a garbage bin in Moncton on Feb. 15, 2026. Submitted/Wade Perry
RCMP in New Brunswick have released the identity of a 39-year-old woman who was found dead in a garbage bin last month and say they continue to investigate her death as a homicide.

In a Monday release, police said the death of Melissa Price of Moncton is believed to be an “isolated incident” and that there is “no ongoing concern for public safety.”

Police were called to High Street on Feb. 15 for a sudden death and located a woman deceased in an outdoor garbage bin near a walking trail.

RCMP later confirmed that an operation held the following day on Norwood Street was in connection to the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their major crime unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or by email at jdiv.mcu@rcmpgrc.gc.ca.

Click to play video: 'No update from RCMP as the investigation into woman’s body found in a Moncton garbage bin continues'
No update from RCMP as the investigation into woman’s body found in a Moncton garbage bin continues
