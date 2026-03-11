Man charged following September 2025 knife attack on Kelowna cab driver

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been charged in connection to a violent knife attack on a Kelowna, B.C., cab driver.

On Sept. 2, 2025, cab driver Jarmanpreet Singh was allegedly attacked by a man during a dispute over payment after Singh had dropped off two passengers. The man’s connection to the passengers is unknown.

Roy Paulson with Kelowna Cabs says the situation escalated quickly.

“They pulled a knife and he put his arms up and stuff and he ended up getting stabbed and cut. He ended up with 30 stitches,” Paulson said.

Video from the scene shows Singh slumped over, clutching his slashed wrist. Global News spoke with him in the days following the attack.

“I was very scared. I thought I was gonna die when I saw the knife,” Singh said on Sept. 3, 2025

According to court records, Saul Stanley Gould, 24, was charged on March 6 with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with the attack on Singh. Gould was denied bail and remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 31.

Paulson says he’s relieved to see the case moving through the courts.

“That’s good, justice did come through at this point. It’s good to see because then that might make people think that if they try the same thing, then that’s how they’ll end up too,” he said.

Court records show Gould has more than a dozen separate convictions on his record.

Paulson says Singh, who is 25, has since returned to work after recovering from several slash wounds to his hands and leg.

“We’re just going to see how it goes from there. There are measures in our taxi now as well just to make sure that when something like that happens, it gives us a better chance of us seeing who did what type of thing,” Paulson said.

For Singh, the violent encounter happened on just his second day driving a cab, a shift that left lasting scars.