Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta man to spend 17 years in prison on child sex charges after Florida arrest

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2026 7:02 pm
2 min read
31-year-old James Hjelmeland of Red Deer has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after being arrested during a child sex sting in Florida. View image in full screen
31-year-old James Hjelmeland of Red Deer has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after being arrested during a child sex sting in Florida. Source: Seminole County Sheriff's Office
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Alberta man arrested in a child sex sting operation involving a fake trip to Florida’s Walt Disney World has been sentenced to 17 years in an American prison.

James Hjelmeland, 31, of Red Deer pleaded guilty in November to attempted enticement of a minor, as well as distributing, transporting and possessing child sexual abuse material.

He was sentenced last week in the U.S. District Court in Orlando.

“The co-operation demonstrated by local, federal and international agencies in this case affirms a commitment by our law enforcement partners to protect children from exploitation and harm,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe in a news release.

“Because of their diligence and shared expertise, another child predator has been brought to justice.”

Court records say a Florida detective, posing as the parent of a 12-year-old girl, went on an anonymous social media app in December 2024 and asked, “Can anybody get my kid into Disney?”

Story continues below advertisement

Hjelmeland responded, saying he was not from Orlando but wanted to be the girl’s “sugar daddy” and would accompany the child to Disney World if he could have sex with her.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A cute 12 yr old girl would be a great reason to travel and come visit,” the man said, according to court documents.

He also offered to buy her clothes, lingerie and adult toys.

He and the detective eventually started arranging a trip to Florida and possibly a second trip to Mexico.

Hjelmeland said the trip would be risky, but he “wouldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

In late January 2025, Hjelmeland arrived at Orlando International Airport and was arrested.

The defence asked the judge to consider a 10-year sentence, citing Hjelmeland’s guilty plea and his remorsefulness. Lawyer David Haas said his client’s abuse as a child is the reason for his actions.

“His childhood taught him the behaviour,” Haas said in a document. “The only question is whether he will continue to (be) driven by his childhood trauma or whether he will find the courage not to be driven by it in the future.”

In letters of support to the judge, family members wrote the Hjelmeland also had a rough time after his brother’s death in a car accident in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

“We love James, yet absolutely do not condone what he has done,” reads one letter from a cousin.

“I hope that he has learned a hard lesson about his choices,” reads another.

Haas said he plans to appeal the sentence.

Click to play video: 'Convicted sex offender Randall Hopley released from custody in Vancouver'
Convicted sex offender Randall Hopley released from custody in Vancouver

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices