Alberta man to spend 17 years in prison on child sex charges after Florida arrest

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man arrested in a child sex sting operation involving a fake trip to Florida’s Walt Disney World has been sentenced to 17 years in an American prison.

James Hjelmeland, 31, of Red Deer pleaded guilty in November to attempted enticement of a minor, as well as distributing, transporting and possessing child sexual abuse material.

He was sentenced last week in the U.S. District Court in Orlando.

“The co-operation demonstrated by local, federal and international agencies in this case affirms a commitment by our law enforcement partners to protect children from exploitation and harm,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe in a news release.

“Because of their diligence and shared expertise, another child predator has been brought to justice.”

Court records say a Florida detective, posing as the parent of a 12-year-old girl, went on an anonymous social media app in December 2024 and asked, “Can anybody get my kid into Disney?”

Story continues below advertisement

Hjelmeland responded, saying he was not from Orlando but wanted to be the girl’s “sugar daddy” and would accompany the child to Disney World if he could have sex with her.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“A cute 12 yr old girl would be a great reason to travel and come visit,” the man said, according to court documents.

He also offered to buy her clothes, lingerie and adult toys.

He and the detective eventually started arranging a trip to Florida and possibly a second trip to Mexico.

Hjelmeland said the trip would be risky, but he “wouldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

In late January 2025, Hjelmeland arrived at Orlando International Airport and was arrested.

The defence asked the judge to consider a 10-year sentence, citing Hjelmeland’s guilty plea and his remorsefulness. Lawyer David Haas said his client’s abuse as a child is the reason for his actions.

“His childhood taught him the behaviour,” Haas said in a document. “The only question is whether he will continue to (be) driven by his childhood trauma or whether he will find the courage not to be driven by it in the future.”

In letters of support to the judge, family members wrote the Hjelmeland also had a rough time after his brother’s death in a car accident in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

“We love James, yet absolutely do not condone what he has done,” reads one letter from a cousin.

“I hope that he has learned a hard lesson about his choices,” reads another.

Haas said he plans to appeal the sentence.