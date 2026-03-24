Calgary man arrested for alleged child sex offences

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The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Enforcement unit (ICE) has charged a Calgary man with a range of sexual offences involving children, after three of his victims contacted police.

In all three of the cases, investigators say, the suspect allegedly lured young girls via social media and made demands of them for sexual content.

The man, who has been identified as 23-year-old Malik Buccini-Small, is believed to have used the usernames iggypup, wakanda4ever, and the aliases MJ or 007.

In one case officers claim the victim felt so threatened and in danger that she called 911.

Investigators said Buccini-Small was involved in coaching youth sports and at the time of his arrest, including being an assistant coach with a girls hockey team in Calgary.

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ICE said the alleged victims they have so far identified live in Red Deer and Morinville and range in age from seven to 15 years old.

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However, investigators believe there may also be more victims.

Buccini-Small faces a total of 10 charges, including:

Child luring;

Invitation to sexual touching;

Extortion;

Uttering threats;

Obtaining sexual services for consideration;

Making sexually explicit materials available to a child;

Making child sexual abuse materials;

Distributing child sexual abuse materials;

Possessing child sexual abuse materials;

Accessing child sexual abuse materials.

The accused, who has been remanded in custody, is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday, March 24.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.