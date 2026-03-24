Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man arrested for alleged child sex offences

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 24, 2026 2:30 pm
1 min read
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet Child Enforcement unit has charged a 23-year-old Calgary man with a range of sexual offences involving children after he is alleged to have lured them into sharing sexual content online. View image in full screen
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet Child Enforcement unit has charged a 23-year-old Calgary man with a range of sexual offences involving children after he is alleged to have attempted to lure them into sharing sexual content online. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Enforcement unit (ICE) has charged a Calgary man with a range of sexual offences involving children, after three of his victims contacted police.

In all three of the cases, investigators say, the suspect allegedly lured young girls via social media and made demands of them for sexual content.

The man, who has been identified as 23-year-old Malik Buccini-Small, is believed to have used the usernames iggypup, wakanda4ever, and the aliases MJ or 007.

In one case officers claim the victim felt so threatened and in danger that she called 911.

Investigators said Buccini-Small was involved in coaching youth sports and at the time of his arrest, including being an assistant coach with a girls hockey team in Calgary.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

ICE said the alleged victims they have so far identified live in Red Deer and Morinville and range in age from seven to 15 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

However, investigators believe there may also be more victims.

Buccini-Small faces a total of 10 charges, including:

  • Child luring;
  • Invitation to sexual touching;
  • Extortion;
  • Uttering threats;
  • Obtaining sexual services for consideration;
  • Making sexually explicit materials available to a child;
  • Making child sexual abuse materials;
  • Distributing child sexual abuse materials;
  • Possessing child sexual abuse materials;
  • Accessing child sexual abuse materials.

The accused, who has been remanded in custody, is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday, March 24.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Calgary trucker convicted of luring 14-year-old to be sentenced in April'
Calgary trucker convicted of luring 14-year-old to be sentenced in April

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices