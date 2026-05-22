Australian man dead after 400-metre fall during hike on Peru’s Inca trail

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An Australian man has died in Peru after falling from a path while walking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, according to local authorities.

Members of the High Mountain Rescue Unit in the city of Cusco, where Machu Picchu is located, found the body of 52-year-old Matthew Cameron Paton, a Victoria Police Department sergeant, on Thursday about 400 metres down a steep slope near the “50 Gradas” section of the trail, according to local outlet TVPerú Noticias.

Paton had been reported missing on Wednesday after he fell through a broken railing while hiking the Peruvian mountain trail with a group of tourists and a guide, police told BBC.

Cusco Police Region Chief General Virgilio Velasquez told TVPerú Noticias that police have “information indicating that he apparently tripped while crossing a wooden bridge.”

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“He likely tried to hold onto the wooden railing, but it gave way and he slipped into the abyss along with it. Unfortunately, he fell down the ravine,” Velasquez added.

The police chief said that Paton’s body would be transferred to the city of Machu Picchu, Aguas Calientes.

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Velasquez said that Paton was with his wife at the time of the accident, and they had both arrived in Peru as part of a trip.

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“At the time of the accident, he was accompanied by his wife, with whom he had come from Australia. The deceased was a police officer by profession, and they were in Cusco for 12 days as tourists,” Velásquez added.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fall.

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Global News has reached out to the Cusco Police Region and the High Mountain Rescue Division of the National Police of Peru for further comment, but has not received a response.

The Victoria Police Department confirmed Paton’s death in a statement to Global News, saying, “Victoria Police confirms one of its members has tragically died after a fall while trekking the Inca Trail in Peru.”

“Sergeant Matt Paton’s body was sadly found this morning. We are in contact with his wife Jane who was with him on holiday and family are flying to Peru from Australia. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy,” police added, noting that the Australian consulate, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Australian Federal Police are assisting in the investigation.

“Victoria Police is doing everything in its power to provide whatever support it can,” the statement continued. “Matt, 52, joined Victoria Police in 2009, initially serving at Cranbourne and Rosebud police stations before becoming an instructor at the Victoria Police Academy in 2017.”

The Victoria Police Department said that Paton’s passion for teaching recruits led to various other roles, including facilitating training for police responding to mental health events.

“He was recently selected for a senior sergeant position and was due to commence in the role next month,” police added.

“A proud Queenslander, he was a passionate follower of the Maroons and Brisbane Lions. Matt loved travelling, exploring historic sites and cultures. He is survived by his wife and three children Ainsley, Luke and Meg,” the Victoria Police Department said.

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Victoria Police Department’s Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said that the thoughts of everyone at Victoria Police “are with Matt’s family and friends at this time.”

“Matt served with distinction for 16 years, most recently as an instructor at the Victoria Police Academy,” Bush said. “His colleagues and the entire policing family are devastated at the tragic loss of a wonderful, caring person.”

Bush added that Paton will be remembered for his selflessness, amazing sense of humour, extreme kindness and inclusion of all.”

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The Blue Ribbon Foundation, an organization that remembers Victoria Police members killed in the line of duty, shared a statement about Paton’s death, writing, “It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Victoria Police Sergeant Matt Paton, who tragically lost his life while hiking the Inca Trail in Peru.”

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“Sgt Paton served our community with dedication and commitment. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him,” the statement continued. “To Matt’s family — we cannot imagine the pain you are carrying right now. Please know that the Blue Ribbon community stands with you, and you are in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Inca Trail, a 43-kilometre, four-day tour, is the most famous trekking route to Machu Picchu, with stops at archaeological sites such as Patallacta, Runkuracay, Sayacmarca and Wiñayhuayna, according to its website.