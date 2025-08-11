Edmonton man facing 15 online child sex exploitation charges

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man is facing 15 charges related to online child sexual exploitation following an international investigation involving police forces in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

The charges against 32-year-old Cordell Campbell were laid on July 15, 2025, stemming from an investigation that involved members of Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team, the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

Investigators with ICE allege that, according to multiple complaints, Campbell was luring children online and sharing child sexual exploitation materials.

In one incident in June 2024 in Kansas City, Mo., Campbell is alleged to have sent sexually explicit photos and videos to an 11-year-old girl that he met over social media.

In a separate incident in May 2023, Europol and the United Kingdom’s Eastern Region Special Operations Unit allege he sent sexually explicit photos and videos to what he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

ICE claims it was informed of the allegations in December 2024 and launched an investigation, which led to Campbell’s arrest.

The charges against Campbell include:

3 counts of luring a child;

3 counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child;

3 counts of possession of child pornography;

3 counts of accessing child pornography;

2 counts of distributing child pornography; and,

Making child pornography.

“Our investigation led us to believe that Mr. Campbell has been engaging in this type of activity across various platforms since 2023,” said Cst. Stephanie Bosch of ICE.

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the case or any case of child exploitation to contact their local police department.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.