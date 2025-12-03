Calgary-area teen accused of using AI to create child sex abuse material

Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) has charged a Calgary-area teen accused of using artificial intelligence to create material related to child sex abuse and exploitation.

Investigators allege AI technology was used to sexualize photos of teen girls who attended several high schools in the Calgary area.

However, ALERT is not identifying the schools in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Staff Sgt. Mark Auger of ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit (ICE) says the investigation began in October 2025 after ICE received a tip concerning child sexual abuse materials being uploaded to a social media platform.

On Nov. 13, ICE officers, with the assistance of Calgary police, executed a search warrant on a Calgary home. During the search, they seized two cellphones, a tablet and a laptop as possible evidence.

A 17-year-old, who can’t be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), now faces charges of making, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials along with criminal harassment.

When asked how the images had been altered, or “sexualized” as he described them, Auger responded: “If I was the offender, I would capture the picture I want, whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram, any website, pull it off and then I can use software to nudify (the image), which AI will then give a very accurate assessment of your body type, your skin color, and make it near impossible to distinguish the nude image with just my face attached.”

View image in full screen Staff. Sgt. Mark Auger described the alleged crimes as “the most extreme weaponized version of bullying” to a young, developing child. Global News

“Our biggest takeaway is that we need people to understand that this is not a joke, it’s not a prank, this is the most extreme form of bullying and a criminal offence,” added Auger. “We will take steps to stop this behavior.”

He said such actions can have a “horrible impact” on the victims.

“Teenagers are going through probably the most changes in their life with self-image, body image, social networks, and this is, as I said, the most extreme weaponized version of bullying to a young developing adult child. That is why we are very supportive on the onset and at the back end. Our investigators are now in touch with all the identified persons and their families to offer that support.”

The accused, who appeared in court Wednesday morning, has been released on numerous court-ordered conditions, including no contact with persons under the age of 16 unless incidental through work or school, and not to have any electronics capable of accessing the internet other than for work or school.

His next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 8.

Police are also asking members of the community to help support the victims by not sharing such images, refusing to condone such behaviour and reporting these types of images or this type of behaviour to police.