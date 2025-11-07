Menu

Crime

22 men facing child porn charges in ‘large-scale’ Quebec police probe

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 7, 2025 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier says people with child porn should be buried under prisons'
Manitoba premier says people with child porn should be buried under prisons
RELATED: Manitoba premier says people with child porn should be buried under prisons
Twenty-two men are facing child pornography charges in a ‘large-scale’ operation by several Quebec police agencies.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release Friday that between Nov. 3 and 7, multiple police forces carried out raids across the province related to its investigation.

More than 150 police officers were mobilized, and 22 men aged between 18 and 70 were arrested.

Of these, 20 appeared in court on charges of possession, distribution and access to files containing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. Computer equipment was seized for analysis during 26 searches, the agency added.

“This week’s operation is the result of significant collaborative work and coordination. This joint approach by the various police forces strengthens efforts to combat the sexual exploitation of children on the internet,” said SQ Lt. Katherine Guimond, head of the division investigating the sexual exploitation of children on the internet, in the release.

Aside from the SQ, the police agencies involved included the major crimes investigation division of Boucherville, the Montreal Police Service, the Quebec City Police Service, the Laval Police Service, the Longueuil Agglomeration Police Service and the Gatineau Police Service.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

