22 men facing child porn charges in ‘large-scale’ Quebec police probe

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-two men are facing child pornography charges in a ‘large-scale’ operation by several Quebec police agencies.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release Friday that between Nov. 3 and 7, multiple police forces carried out raids across the province related to its investigation.

More than 150 police officers were mobilized, and 22 men aged between 18 and 70 were arrested.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Of these, 20 appeared in court on charges of possession, distribution and access to files containing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. Computer equipment was seized for analysis during 26 searches, the agency added.

“This week’s operation is the result of significant collaborative work and coordination. This joint approach by the various police forces strengthens efforts to combat the sexual exploitation of children on the internet,” said SQ Lt. Katherine Guimond, head of the division investigating the sexual exploitation of children on the internet, in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

Aside from the SQ, the police agencies involved included the major crimes investigation division of Boucherville, the Montreal Police Service, the Quebec City Police Service, the Laval Police Service, the Longueuil Agglomeration Police Service and the Gatineau Police Service.