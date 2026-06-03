Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

11 arrested in sting targeting suspects seeking underage sex workers: Ottawa police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2026 2:34 pm
1 min read
Ottawa police badge View image in full screen
A Ottawa Police Service patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa police say they’ve made 11 arrests in a sting operation targeting suspects seeking underage sex workers.

Police say undercover officers posed as minors online and engaged with suspects who were allegedly trying to arrange sexual services from people they believed to be minors.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say all 11 suspects were arrested in Ottawa.

Police say the accused are facing 26 charges, including obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18.

Police declined to provide more details on the suspects due to a publication ban and the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on suspected human trafficking or child exploitation is asked to contact investigators.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices