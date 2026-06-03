11 arrested in sting targeting suspects seeking underage sex workers: Ottawa police

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Ottawa police say they’ve made 11 arrests in a sting operation targeting suspects seeking underage sex workers.

Police say undercover officers posed as minors online and engaged with suspects who were allegedly trying to arrange sexual services from people they believed to be minors.

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They say all 11 suspects were arrested in Ottawa.

Police say the accused are facing 26 charges, including obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18.

Police declined to provide more details on the suspects due to a publication ban and the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on suspected human trafficking or child exploitation is asked to contact investigators.