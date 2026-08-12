Quebec man who murdered 6 people dies in Saskatoon prison

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A Quebec man who had been serving a life sentence for the murders of six people has died in prison.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said Steeve Racine died Aug. 7 at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.

Racine, 62, had been serving a life sentence since Aug. 30, 1991, for six murders that occurred over a decade, reporting from the Montreal Gazette indicates.

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The Gazette reported in July that Racine was recently denied parole; he was diagnosed with a terminal cancer late last year.

The inmate’s next-of-kin have been notified, CSC said.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances,” it said in a news release Tuesday.

“CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.”