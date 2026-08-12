Niagara police looking for killer after identifying human remains

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Niagara police have identified the remains of a woman found during the demolition of a property in Niagara Falls and investigators are now asking for the public’s help to find her killer.

Brenda Marie LeBlanc’s body was found during the teardown of a vacant home at 7081 Stanley Avenue in November 2023.

Police say the home had previously operated as a rental residence from the late ’70s to 2018. It was then frequented by unhoused people.

Following the discovery of the body, forensic and anthropological investigators determined it had been at the property for many years, potentially dating back to the mid-1990s.

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Working in collaboration with Toronto police, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and a lab in Texas, investigators were able to identify the remains using investigative genetic genealogy technology. Based on the evidence, they are investigating LeBlanc’s death as a homicide.

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Who was Brenda Marie LeBlanc?

Police say LeBlanc was born in 1963. Originally from New Brunswick, she resided in both St. Catharines and Niagara Falls during the 1990s, when she was in her 30s.

View image in full screen Niagara police have identified remains found in a Niagara Falls home as those of Brenda Marie LeBlanc. Niagara Regional Police Service

Investigators say they don’t know how she came to be at the Stanley Avenue property and her connection to the residence remains unknown.

They say they believe there are individuals who may have known LeBlanc or have information that could assist in determining how she died.

They are asking anyone who knew her or anyone associated with her to come forward.