Alberta football coach accused of using AI to make child pornography: ALERT

A junior girl’s football coach in Lethbridge has been accused by police of using artificial intelligence to create child pornography.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams ICE unit said the coach has been charged with multiple child sexual exploitation offences.

Justin Tillery was arrested by ALERT on July 16 with help from the Lethbridge Police Service. Tillery is a coach with both the Lethbridge Rams and Football Alberta U18 team women’s teams in the southern Alberta city.

Police allege the accused used AI to manipulate and sexualize photos of underage girls.

ICE believes the the images were being shared via a social media messaging app called Kik. The app is used primarily through username-based accounts rather than phone numbers and known for features like anonymous chatting.

While the investigation dates back to November 2024, ALERT said the accused was only recently identified as the suspect.

ICE said its investigation is ongoing and investigators are in the process of attempting to identify possible victims.

A number of computers and electronic devices were seized from the home of the accused and are being analyzed by forensic investigators.

“We can recognize how these allegations will impact athletes, parents, and the football community,” said ALERT ICE Staff Sgt. Mark Auger.

“We appreciate how there will be a lot of unanswered questions, but our investigation is ongoing and we are in the process of combing through the evidence to learn more.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We appreciate how there will be a lot of unanswered questions, but our investigation is ongoing and we are in the process of combing through the evidence to learn more."

Tillery has been charged with making, distributing, possessing, and accessing child pornography, along with transmitting an intimate image without consent.

He has been released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, including those that would prevent him from coaching anyone under 18.

Tillery is scheduled to appear in a court in Lethbridge court on August 8.

ALERT is an Alberta government agency that investigates serious and organized crime, staffed with officers from police forces across the province.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).