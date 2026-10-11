Police watchdog to investigate after alleged hit and run in Halifax

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Halifax police say Nova Scotia’s police watchdog will investigate after an alleged hit and run Saturday involving a truck that was being followed by city police.

The force says police followed a pickup truck that did not have a licence plate after it fled a parking lot in Dartmouth at a high speed.

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Police say the truck did not stop when the police vehicle turned on its lights and sirens, and it struck another vehicle at an intersection.

A 58-year-old man driving the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

The truck, which is described as a black Ford F-150, continued onto the A. Murray Mackay Bridge connecting Dartmouth to the Halifax peninsula and has not yet been located.

Police referred the incident to the province’s Serious Incident Response Team.