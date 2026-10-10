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Crime

9 dead after shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, governor says

By Jacqueline Ganun The Associated Press
Posted October 10, 2026 12:51 pm
1 min read
Josh Shapiro View image in full screen
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Harrisburg, Pa. Marc Levy/AP Photo via The Canadian Press
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Nine people were killed Friday in a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday. Police said the suspected shooter was also dead.

“I have not seen anything like this in my 28-plus years,” Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah told a local news station. “I’m not sure that the city of Erie has ever seen the loss of life and the devastation that we just witnessed.”

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Lorah declined to provide more details but said the circumstances of the shooting were “deeply disturbing.”

Shapiro said Saturday he offered his administration’s “full support” to Erie Mayor Daria Devlin.

The city of Erie posted late Friday night that the suspected shooter was dead and there was no threat to the public.

Erie is about 188 kilometres north of Pittsburgh.

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