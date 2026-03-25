Family of Vaughan woman killed in mob-related hit awaits murder suspect’s extradition

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The family of Mila Barberi marked her birthday earlier this month around the same time police revealed the man wanted for her murder had been arrested in Mexico after nine years on the run.

“She just spent her eighth heavenly birthday. She passed away nine years ago,” said Mila’s father, Alessio Barberi. “It’s just resurfacing. Everything is coming back again.”

Hamilton police say Daniel Tomassetti was taken into custody in August 2025, and efforts are underway to extradite him to Canada.

“I never thought I’d see the day. I didn’t think this was going to happen,” said Mila’s mother, Elvira Barberi.

Tomassetti was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with the murders of innocent bystander Mila Barberi and Ontario mob boss Angelo Musitano and the attempted murder of Barberi’s boyfriend, Saverio Serrano.

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Barberi, a veterinary technician, was shot outside an SUV in Vaughan on March 14, 2017 while waiting to pick up her boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, the son of a convicted trafficker.

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Barberi was not the intended target of the shooting.

Police say the BOLO Program and Global TV’s Crime Beat and Crime Beat: Most Wanted played a role in the eventual arrest of Tomassetti.

In an interview with Global TV in October 2023, Alessio Barberi urged Tomassetti to surrender.

“Daniel, if you ever watch this, come home. I don’t think you have a good life. You must be having a very sore neck watching over your back all the time,” said Barberi, adding “You know what you did.”

Tomassetti is facing two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

He is the last of three suspects in the killings.

After the shootings, suspected gunman Michael Cudmore fled to Mexico, where he was found dead in June 2020, and Jabril Abdalla pleaded guilty and was convicted of participating in a criminal organization.

“I’m putting it in the back of my mind. I don’t want to think about it until I hear more definite news and then we’ll plan ahead. And I’ll be there like I did with Jabril. I missed only one court date with Jabril. I’m not going to miss a day with Daniel. And I want him to know that I’ll be there looking at him every day for as long as it takes,” said Barberi.

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The family now awaits an update on Tomassetti’s extradition to Canada. The case has been adjourned until April.

“I’ve already asked the detectives that I would like to be at the airport when he arrives. And I was told, ‘no, not a good idea.’ But I would love to be there and look at him in the eyes when he gets off the plane and comes through,” said Barberi.

It’s been nine years since they lost their beloved daughter but the Barberis continue to honour her memory.

For her birthday this month the family gathered and cooked all of her favourite foods.

“She was just so wonderful. She had a beautiful soul. She loved everybody,” said Elvira Barberi.

“My younger daughter, she said it perfectly, she (Mila) was just too good for this world. She was too good in this world. We miss her a lot.”