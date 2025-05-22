Menu

Crime

Edmonton man accused of counselling child sex assault in Vietnam over livestream

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2025 3:33 pm
1 min read
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. View image in full screen
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
An Alberta man is facing charges after investigators allege he was involved in the livestreamed sexual assault of a toddler in Vietnam.

The 55-year-old Edmonton man was arrested last week following an investigation by Canadian, American and Vietnamese law enforcement.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, or ALERT, says it relates to a video of a livestream depicting the sexual assault of a child between the ages of two and three.

International authorities found the child and the offender in Vietnam and allege the Edmonton man remotely directed the abuse.

He has been charged with sexual interference, making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child, and making, possessing and accessing child pornography.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court in June.

“This case is a harrowing reminder of the real-world suffering children endure for some people’s sexual gratification,” acting Sgt. Matthew Pepper said in a statement Thursday.

“But let this also be a warning to offenders that law enforcement will go to great lengths to identify them and hold them accountable.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

