Edmonton man accused of counselling child sex assault in Vietnam over livestream

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Alberta man is facing charges after investigators allege he was involved in the livestreamed sexual assault of a toddler in Vietnam.

The 55-year-old Edmonton man was arrested last week following an investigation by Canadian, American and Vietnamese law enforcement.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, or ALERT, says it relates to a video of a livestream depicting the sexual assault of a child between the ages of two and three.

International authorities found the child and the offender in Vietnam and allege the Edmonton man remotely directed the abuse.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He has been charged with sexual interference, making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child, and making, possessing and accessing child pornography.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court in June.

Story continues below advertisement

“This case is a harrowing reminder of the real-world suffering children endure for some people’s sexual gratification,” acting Sgt. Matthew Pepper said in a statement Thursday.

“But let this also be a warning to offenders that law enforcement will go to great lengths to identify them and hold them accountable.”