Global News at 5 Edmonton
March 9 2021 10:28am
01:53

Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been record-breaking reports of sextortion and online sexual exploitation. Kendra Slugoski has more in Family Matters.

