Global News at 5 Edmonton March 9 2021 10:28am 01:53 Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been record-breaking reports of sextortion and online sexual exploitation. Kendra Slugoski has more in Family Matters. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7685618/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7685618/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?