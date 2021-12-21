Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5 Edmonton
December 21 2021 3:27pm
01:55

Dad makes it his mission to send daughter off with love and digital memories

The bond between a dad and his daughter is special. Kendra Slugoski talks to a father about marking the precious moments and passing them on as a keepsake.

Advertisement

Video Home