Video link
Headline link
Canada

$80 million Lotto Max jackpot split between two winning tickets

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 18, 2024 7:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa woman takes home $70M Lotto Max jackpot'
Ottawa woman takes home $70M Lotto Max jackpot
RELATED - Ottawa resident Patricia (Patty) Warden was the winner of the $70 million May 31 Lotto Max jackpot, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Friday. In a ceremony at OLG, Warden was handed the massive prize – Jul 5, 2024
The record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot worth $80 million was split between two winning tickets — one sold in Ontario and one sold in Quebec, the OLG said.

Tuesday night’s historic draw saw a lucky winner from Grey County in Ontario and a lucky winner in Quebec take home $40 million each.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers were: 02, 04, 11, 16, 25, 29, 47 + 34 Bonus.

The number of maxmillion prizes reached 24 because of the number of ticket sales, OLG said.

Four maxmillions tickets were sold in Ontario. One in Guelph, one in Whitby, one in Toronto and a fourth on OLG.ca.

OLG also noted an Encore prize worth $1 million was sold in the Greater Sudbury Area, as well as Encore tickets worth $100,000 sold in Toronto and on OLG.ca. A Lotto Max Second Prize ticket worth $293,334.10 was sold in Peterborough County.

Friday’s draw for the Lotto Max jackpot will be worth $22 million.

Click to play video: 'Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold to Ottawa resident'
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold to Ottawa resident
Meanwhile, the OLG announced earlier this week who the lucky winner was behind the $70 million Lotto Max draw from Aug. 20.

A couple from Iroquois Falls, Ont. had just returned from a Toronto hospital, where they had a newborn, to find out they had won big.

Kyle Murray, 39, had actually purchased his first lottery ticket ever at an Esso on Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins, Ont.

The couple scanned the ticket on the OLG app and heard the ‘Winner/Gagnant’ sound and realized they had won the jackpot.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

