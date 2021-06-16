Indian Brook man faces child pornography, sexual interference charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Indian Brook, N.S., has been arrested for child pornography and sexual interference offences after a brief investigation.

In a release, the RCMP said members of the Indian Brook detachment began an investigation on June 11 following a report of a man possessing child pornography, with assistance from the RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The suspect, 35-year-old Randall Colby Sack, was arrested at a home in Indian Brook without incident later that day.

He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of possessing child pornography, making child pornography, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The release said citizens can report suspected child pornography using www.cybertip.ca.

