Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Indian Brook man faces child pornography, sexual interference charges

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been record-breaking reports of sextortion and online sexual exploitation. Kendra Slugoski has more in Family Matters – Mar 9, 2021

A man from Indian Brook, N.S., has been arrested for child pornography and sexual interference offences after a brief investigation.

In a release, the RCMP said members of the Indian Brook detachment began an investigation on June 11 following a report of a man possessing child pornography, with assistance from the RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The suspect, 35-year-old Randall Colby Sack, was arrested at a home in Indian Brook without incident later that day.

Trending Stories

Read more: Convicted sex offender from N.S. facing 40 new charges involving young kids

He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of possessing child pornography, making child pornography, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The release said citizens can report suspected child pornography using www.cybertip.ca.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagNova Scotia tagCourt tagChild Pornography tagSexual Interference tagIndian Brook tagSex offences tagindian brook rcmp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers