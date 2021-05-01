Alex Cooke

“If you are now eligible, I urge you to make an appointment today and don’t wait,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell.
There are now 141 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick according to the latest report from the province.
The people found to be gathering, against current COVID-19 public safety orders, were issued tickets under the Health Protection Act, which carry a fine of $2,000.
Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, warned the province will likely see “substantially higher case numbers” in the next few days.
The investigation began in December 2020 after police received complaints about someone aiming a high-powered laser at airplanes.
Some Nova Scotia hospitals are reducing services as the number of COVID-19 cases grows in the province.
So far, the province has 589 active cases.
Contacts in that school are to be retested this weekend, with the hopes that the school will reopen on Monday.
A Halifax restaurant got an unusual visit from police Thursday morning after someone spotted a life-sized mannequin sitting at a table.
Here’s what you need to know as students in Nova Scotia return to the virtual classroom this week.
Appointments for that age group are expected to open up “in the coming days.”
A person in their 20s in the Moncton area has become the youngest person in the province to die of COVID-19. As well, the province is announcing 24 new cases today.
The charges in Wolfville include liquor act fines and violations of COVID-19 provincial health rules.
New restrictions at the Nova Scotia border likely won’t have much of an impact on the increased number of people scooping up homes from outside of the province.
Nova Scotia health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 connected to schools in Nova Scotia’s northern and eastern health zones late Friday afternoon.