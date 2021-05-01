Alex Cooke joined the Global News team in April 2021.

Originally from Yarmouth, N.S., she has been living in the Halifax area for 10 years. Alex graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism (Honours) at University of King’s College in 2016 and has since worked in a number of newsrooms in Halifax, including The Canadian Press, CBC News, and NEWS 95.7.

When she’s not chasing stories or doing interviews, you can find Alex exploring Nova Scotia, playing video games and watching movies.