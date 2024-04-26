14-year-olds accused in Halifax homicide appear in court, bail hearing set

Send this page to someone via email

The two 14-year-olds accused of killing a high school student outside the Halifax Shopping Centre Monday are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing next month.

The boy and the girl were charged with second-degree murder Thursday, and during a brief court appearance Friday, their bail hearing date was set for May 13.

On Monday evening, officers responded to a report of an injured person in the Halifax Shopping Centre parking lot at about 5:05 p.m. The injured male youth, who was later identified as 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Hundreds gathered at a Halifax-area mosque to mourn Al Marrach Wednesday afternoon. Members of the city’s Muslim community were united in grief, showing their support for the victim’s family during a service at the Kearney Lake Mosque Wednesday afternoon.

“Obviously, it’s a tragic incident,” said imam Hamzah Mangera following the service. “The youth are feeling it, because many of the youth were friends of the deceased.”

A GoFundMe set up for Al Marrach’s family had raised more than $50,000 as of Friday.

During Friday’s court appearance, Crown prosecutor Terry Nickerson asked that the accused teens be sentenced as adults if they are found guilty.

Meantime, the pair remain on remand.