Crime

2 teens charged with murder in case of 16-year-old killed outside Halifax mall

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 1:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Hundreds mourn 16-year-old Halifax homicide victim'
Hundreds mourn 16-year-old Halifax homicide victim
Hundreds of people gathered at a Halifax-area mosque to mourn the death of a 16-year-old the police have identified as the victim of a homicide. Members of the Muslim community are grappling with grief and anger, as they push for answers. Amber Fryday reports.
Police say two 14-year-olds have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the killing of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach outside the Halifax Shopping Centre on Monday.

In a release on Thursday afternoon, police say officers arrested the accused in Sackville, and both have now been charged.

“Today, two 14-year-old youths have been charged with second degree murder and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court tomorrow,” the release said.

On Monday evening, officers responded to a report of an injured person in the Halifax Shopping Centre parking lot at about 5:05 p.m. The injured male youth, who was later identified as Al Marrach, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Shortly after, officers had arrested what they referred to as two suspects – aged 16 – on a Halifax Transit bus in the area of North Street in Halifax but they were released without charges on the following day.

“At this time investigators do not believe this was a random incident,” police said about the homicide this week.

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered at a Halifax-area mosque to mourn Al Marrach. Members of the city’s Muslim community were united in grief, showing their support for the victim’s family during a service at the Kearney Lake Mosque Wednesday afternoon.

“Obviously, it’s a tragic incident,” said imam Hamzah Mangera following the service. “The youth are feeling it, because many of the youth were friends of the deceased.”

Al Marrach and his family were Syrian refugees who were making a life for themselves in Canada. While the teen had struggled to settle in, he “was on a path of change” at the time of his death, Mangera said.

GoFundMe set up for Al Marrach’s family had raised more than $35,000 as of Wednesday.

“Ahmad’s family came to us as Syrian newcomers fleeing the horrific war,” says a message on the GoFundMe site. “A family of seven children managed to come to Canada for a ‘better life.’”

Ahmad was a student at Citadel High School in Halifax.

Click to play video: 'Teen victim identified in homicide outside Halifax Shopping Centre'
Teen victim identified in homicide outside Halifax Shopping Centre

— with files from Global News’ Alex Cooke

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

