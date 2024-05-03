Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrests made in homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
Watch the press conference live above.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Authorities said arrests have been made in the homicide of Surrey B.C. Gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Last September, Canada said there were “credible” allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of the Sikh separatist leader, a contention India has rejected.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Global News has learned the suspected hitmen accused of killing Nijjar were arrested in Alberta and Ontario, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The RCMP took the Indian nationals into custody on Friday morning, almost a year after Nijjar was gunned down.

Trending Now

The suspects entered Canada on student visas but may have been working at the direction of Indian intelligence when they shot Nijjar, the source said.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 10 a.m. PT.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices