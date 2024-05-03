Arrests made in homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities said arrests have been made in the homicide of Surrey B.C. Gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Last September, Canada said there were “credible” allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of the Sikh separatist leader, a contention India has rejected.

Global News has learned the suspected hitmen accused of killing Nijjar were arrested in Alberta and Ontario, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The RCMP took the Indian nationals into custody on Friday morning, almost a year after Nijjar was gunned down.

The suspects entered Canada on student visas but may have been working at the direction of Indian intelligence when they shot Nijjar, the source said.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 10 a.m. PT.