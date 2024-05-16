Man arrested in stabbing death of woman southwest of Montreal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old woman in Ormstown, Que., about 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

Local police from the MRC du Haut-Saint-Laurent arrived at a home on Cairns Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after calls alerted authorities to a dispute between two people.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A man in his 60s was arrested. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be questioned by investigators.

Police confirmed the two people knew one another, but did not provide more details.

Investigators and forensic technicians remained at the scene late Wednesday. Police were also expected to meet with witnesses.

— with files from The Canadian Press