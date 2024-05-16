Menu

Crime

Man arrested in stabbing death of woman southwest of Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 10:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Thursday, May 16, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, May 16, 2024, including a police investigation into a woman's stabbing death in Ormstown.
Quebec provincial police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old woman in Ormstown, Que., about 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

Local police from the MRC du Haut-Saint-Laurent arrived at a home on Cairns Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after calls alerted authorities to a dispute between two people.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A man in his 60s was arrested. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be questioned by investigators.

Police confirmed the two people knew one another, but did not provide more details.

Investigators and forensic technicians remained at the scene late Wednesday. Police were also expected to meet with witnesses.

with files from The Canadian Press

