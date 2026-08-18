Selena Gomez’s lawyer calls Wondermind fraud lawsuit ‘completely meritless’

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Pop star Selena Gomez’s legal team is speaking out after she was accused of fraud in a lawsuit by investors who say she failed to fulfil her duties to build and promote her mental health startup.

Gomez’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, shared a statement with People and Rolling Stone, saying, “The allegations that Selena Gomez engaged in any way whatsoever in any purported ‘fraud’ or other wrongdoing are completely meritless, both factually and legally.”

“We will vigorously defend these false allegations and indeed are filing a motion to dismiss the baseless claims against her,” Rosengart added.

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Global News has reached out to Rosengart for further comment, but has not received a response.

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Last week, Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey were accused of allegedly deceiving investors of their mental health startup Wondermind to continue funding the company, according to legal documents obtained and viewed by Global News.

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Wondermind was co-founded by Gomez, Teefey and Daniella Pierson in November 2021 and claims to share “doable ways to put your mental fitness first every day,” according to the website.

The lawsuit accuses Wondermind and the founders of falsely representing the company’s “infrastructure, leadership, and resources necessary for the Company to launch into a profitable, one-of-its-kind mental health and wellness platform.”

The suit also claims that the defendants told the plaintiff’s three things, including that Gomez would be “actively building the Company as its head of marketing,” that Pierson was “a $200 million executive whose prior businesses generated $40 million a year and who had already secured institutional employer partnerships with JPMorgan and Fidelity” and that a “full slate of revenue-generating initiatives, including advertising deals, celebrity cover stories, and a groundbreaking app, were already underway.”

“Gomez purported to sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it. The partnerships did not exist. The initiatives never materialized. The app was never built,” the legal documents allege.

It also claims that while Wondermind “quietly collapsed,” the founders allegedly did not say “a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse.”

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The investors allegedly learned about the news from an online article published in September 2025 by The Cut, titled “What Happened at Wondermind?”

The investors claim they put USD$1.2 million into Wondermind and are now accusing the company of securities fraud, common law fraud and breach of contract.

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The lawsuit also shares allegations of investors being given updates that they claim were misleading or false.

It says that from 2022 to 2025, the plaintiffs “proactively” contacted Teefey and Pierson for updates on the company.

“When the Defendants would provide updates — either by email or on a phone call — they concealed the significant operational and financial issues at the Company. Indeed, the Defendants affirmatively misrepresented that the Company was performing well,” the lawsuit alleges.

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The investors are seeking rescission of their investments in Wondermind, damages, costs and lawyers’ fees.

—With files from Reuters