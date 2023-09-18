Intelligence suggests agents of India behind killing of B.C. Sikh leader: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian national security authorities have obtained “credible” intelligence suggesting “agents of the government of India” were behind the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in B.C., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

Trudeau disclosed the intelligence to the House of Commons Monday. He said he also raised it with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi earlier this month, and Canadian officials have been in contact with India’s government and intelligence agencies.

“Canada is a rule of law,” Trudeau told the House of Commons. “Our country, the protection of our citizens and defence of our sovereignty are fundamental.

“I know many Canadians, particularly members of the Indo-Canadian community, are feeling angry or perhaps frightened right now. Let us not allow this to change us.”

Forty-five-year-old Nijjar, president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot dead in the parking lot of the temple in Surrey after evening prayers on June 18.

His death sent shockwaves through Metro Vancouver and Canada’s Sikh community, with thousands attending his funeral later that week.

Nijjar was not only a community leader and advocate, but a Khalistani, supporting the creation of a separate state for Sikhs. The Khalistan movements rose to prominence in the 1980s, however discussion around sovereignty for Sikhs and Punjab can be traced back to the 1947 partition of India.

The Khalistan movement is outlawed in India, as are a number of groups associated with the movement, which are listed as “terrorist organisations” by the Indian state.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told reporters outside the House of Commons that Canada has expelled a top Indian diplomat “as a consequence” of the intelligence.

“The allegations that a representative of a foreign government may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian here in Canada, on Canadian soil, is not only troubling but it is completely unacceptable,” she said.

Trudeau informed the leaders of the opposition parties of the development shortly before rising in the House.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, a practicing Sikh of Punjabi descent, said the intelligence was “shocking” in light of years of allegations of foreign interference in Canada by the Indian government.

He spoke forcefully in English and Punjabi to the Canadian-Indian diaspora, urging them to not fall into despair.

“We all knew as children that the Indian government commits many atrocities,” he said in Punjabi. “But we never thought we’d have to face this danger after coming here to Canada.

“I want to say to everyone that I am here. With whatever strength I have, I will not budge until justice is served in this case.”

The NDP is currently supporting the minority Liberal government through a confidence and supply agreement.

The new intelligence comes as Canada has cut off trade talks with India and postponed a planned trade mission to the country that was set for October.

For weeks, Canadian officials refused to explain the reasoning behind the sudden end to the talks, which were aimed at establishing deeper trade ties under Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

Following Trudeau’s meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the G20, Modi’s office said in a statement that the Indian prime minister had raised “strong concerns” about Sikh separatists in Canada, calling them “extremists.”

Trudeau had told reporters before departing for the G20 summit that he wanted to raise the issue of foreign interference and “the importance of the rule of law” with Modi. He said the recently-announced public inquiry into foreign interference would look beyond China and Russia at other countries, but did not mention India.

Multiple sources have told Global News that Nijjar was repeatedly threatened prior to his killing, reportedly in relation to his political activism.

In a May 18 interview with Burnaby’s Spice Radio 1200 AM, Nijjar had voiced concerns about being on a hit list.

“The people who are raising their voices about human rights can be murdered, and India has the ability to do it,” Nijjar had said in Punjabi.

The day after his death, the World Sikh Organization of Canada accused Canadian police and intelligence agencies of failing to protect Nijjar, given the “known” threats to his life. The organization called on Canadian intelligence and law enforcement to fully investigate Nijjar’s killing, including foreign interference, “specifically from India.”

In a news release, the World Sikh Organization described Monday’s revelations as confirming “what Canadian Sikhs have known for months.”

“The significance of today’s announcement cannot be understated for Sikhs,” said president Tejinder Singh Sidhu.

“Today’s announcement must be followed by concrete action. India cannot be allowed to disregard the rule of law and the sovereignty of foreign states.”

BREAKING NEWS: WSO CONDEMNS THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA’S INVOLVEMENT IN THE KILLING OF CANADIAN SIKHS ON CANADIAN SOIL 🔗https://t.co/0NBfz6g2cR Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed what Canadian Sikhs have known for months- that credible evidence exists to substantiate… pic.twitter.com/jIkS0rPujo — WSO (@WorldSikhOrg) September 18, 2023

The group called on the federal government and Canada’s intelligence agencies to bring the perpetrators of the killing to swift justice, and to protect other Sikhs in Canada who face threats from India and its agents.

It also urged Ottawa to cease intelligence-sharing with India and examine India’s role in foreign interference in Canada as part of the newly-launched Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions.

Homicide investigators in Nijjar’s killing, meanwhile, have declined to confirm or deny the existence of threats against his life. As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with the case.

According to an Indian media report in 2016, Nijjar was accused of running a terror training camp in Mission, B.C., allegedly training Sikh youth to potentially carry out attacks in the state of Punjab.

RCMP have previously said there is no information to substantiate any claims of a camp in Mission.

Nijjar has repeatedly stated his innocence and penned a letter to Trudeau calling allegations “factually baseless and fabricated.”

In 2018, India filed a First Information Report against Nijjar, whom it accuses of plotting to carry out a major terrorist attack in Punjab.

Nijjar has previously admitted to speaking out in favour of Sikh separatism but denied being involved in any acts of violence.

Police are searching for three suspects in Nijjar’s murder, two of whom are believed to have fled the scene on foot toward a getaway vehicle. A suspect vehicle, a silver 2008 Toyota Camry, has also been identified – stashed near the crime scene around 121st Street and 68th Avenue in Surrey, homicide investigators confirm.

Trudeau told the House of Commons Monday that his government is working to ensure law enforcement pursues those responsible.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told the House that if the allegations are proven true, they represent an “outrageous affront” to Canadian sovereignty.

– with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung