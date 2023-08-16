Police to provide new suspect information in killing of Surrey gurdwara president

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are set to provide an update on their investigation into the high-profile killing of a gurdwara president in Surrey in June.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara just before 8:30 p.m. on June 18.

The grisly killing just after evening prayers has shaken the community and thousands gathered to mourn him at his funeral.

In their last investigative update, members of the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said they sought two suspects, both described as “heavier-set males wearing face coverings.”

They are believed to have fled the scene on foot southbound on 122nd Street through Cougar Creek Park, possibly to a getaway vehicle in the area of 121st Street and 68th Avenue.

“It’s believed that the suspects and their vehicle may have been in that area for at least an hour prior to the homicide,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti told reporters on June 21.

Homicide investigators have released a map of the suspected route taken by fleeing gunmen after the grisly shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Sun. June 18, 2023.

While no arrests have been made to date, Pierotti has attempted to soothe public safety concerns since the killing, particularly among the Sikh community in Surrey.

“We have no reason to believe that the Sikh community is at risk,” he said in June. “This was a targeted incident where one person was the target.”

Nijjar’s loss, meanwhile, has been deeply felt.

Prabjot Singh, a representative Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, said emotions were “raw” after the killing and described the president’s death as a “massive loss.”

“I think first and foremost, the most prominent feeling is a marked commitment and determination to continue by Hardeep Singh’s work,” he told Global News in June.

“Where there’s that kind of grit and resilience to continue that work and advocacy, there is also a strong emotional connection just considering how strong and how important of a figure he was in the community, as a major community leader, as an elder brother.”

In addition to a well-known community leader, elder and advocate, Nijjar was a Khalistani, supporting the creation of a separate state for Sikhs. The Khalistan movements rose to prominence in the 1980s, however discussion around sovereignty for Sikhs and Punjab can be traced back to the 1947 partition of India.

Multiple sources have told Global News Nijjar was threatened repeatedly before he was killed, reportedly in relation to his political activism. In a May 18 interview with Burnaby’s Spice Radio 1200 AM, Nijjar had voiced concerns about being on a hit list.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada has accused Canadian police and intelligence agencies of failing to protect Nijjar, given the “known” threats to his life.

According to an Indian media report in 2016, Nijjar was accused of running a training camp in Mission, B.C. to potentially carry out attacks in Punjab. RCMP have said there was no information substantiating those claims at the time.

In 2018, India filed a First Information Report against Nijjar, whom it accuses of plotting to carry out a major terrorist attack in Punjab.

Nijjar has repeatedly claimed his innocence and penned a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling allegations “factually baseless and fabricated.”

IHIT has declined to confirm or deny that Nijjar had been threatened prior to his death, acknowledging the speculation but stating that evidence — not rumours — will guide the investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

