Crime

Teen’s sudden death in Watford under investigation by OPP, Ministry of Labour

By Benjamin Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted May 10, 2024 10:58 am
1 min read
An OPP cruiiser View image in full screen
File Photo. The Canadian Press file
Lambton OPP are investigating what’s being called a “sudden death” in Watford.

On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a farm accident on Churchill Line causing life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old from Watford was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the death is not considered suspicious.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Ministry of Labour.

