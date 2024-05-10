Teen’s sudden death in Watford under investigation by OPP, Ministry of Labour

Lambton OPP are investigating what’s being called a “sudden death” in Watford.
On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a farm accident on Churchill Line causing life-threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old from Watford was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the death is not considered suspicious.
The investigation is now in the hands of the Ministry of Labour.
