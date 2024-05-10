Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘I believe they’re looking for me’: Man arrested after triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 7:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video shows man turning himself in after triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.'
Video shows man turning himself in after triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.
WATCH: A man wanted for a triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont., that saw two teens and a woman injured turned himself into police on Thursday. Global News was on scene and captured the arrest. Jaden Lee-Lincoln with more on what happened.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials say three people, including two teenagers, have been injured after a triple stabbing in Mississauga early Friday and a man has been arrested.

The stabbing happened on Consort Crescent, near Mavis Road and Dundas Street, at around 12:30 a.m., paramedics said.

Paramedics said they transported an 18-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old girl was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto but her exact condition was unknown, paramedics said.

In a later update, Peel Regional Police said one person was in life-threatening condition but did not specify who.

Global News was at the scene covering the investigation when reporter Jaden Lee-Lincoln walked up to a man to ask if he lived in the area.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I believe they’re looking for me,” he told her.

Story continues below advertisement

The man then slowly approached officers, who arrested him. He was put into the back of a police cruiser that drove off, Lee-Lincoln said.

Police confirmed to Global News he was the suspect they were searching for.

A large police presence remains in the area. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to public safety.

Police also said the intimate partner violence unit with Peel Regional Police is investigating.

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Mississauga on May 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Mississauga on May 10, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices