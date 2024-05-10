‘I believe they’re looking for me’: Man arrested after triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.

Officials say three people, including two teenagers, have been injured after a triple stabbing in Mississauga early Friday and a man has been arrested.
The stabbing happened on Consort Crescent, near Mavis Road and Dundas Street, at around 12:30 a.m., paramedics said.
Paramedics said they transported an 18-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old girl was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto but her exact condition was unknown, paramedics said.
In a later update, Peel Regional Police said one person was in life-threatening condition but did not specify who.
Global News was at the scene covering the investigation when reporter Jaden Lee-Lincoln walked up to a man to ask if he lived in the area.
“I believe they’re looking for me,” he told her.
The man then slowly approached officers, who arrested him. He was put into the back of a police cruiser that drove off, Lee-Lincoln said.
Police confirmed to Global News he was the suspect they were searching for.
A large police presence remains in the area. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to public safety.
Police also said the intimate partner violence unit with Peel Regional Police is investigating.
