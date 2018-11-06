Elizabeth McSheffrey

Reporter

Elizabeth McSheffrey is an award-winning journalist from Ottawa and a proud new resident of the Maritimes.

She joined the Global News team in Halifax in the fall of 2018 after working as an investigative reporter on Parliament Hill for the National Observer.

Elizabeth graduated from Carleton University’s journalism program with high honours in 2012. Since then, she has reported from four Canadian provinces, and seven countries in Central America and Africa. She has also worked as a media trainer for Journalists for Human Rights.

When she’s not filing access to information requests online, Elizabeth enjoys playing volleyball, finding new ways to cook with the same five ingredients and listening to musical theatre on repeat.

Follow her on Twitter at @emcsheff.