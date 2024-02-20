Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

14-year-old girl missing from Maple Ridge, B.C. since Friday

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Maple Ridge are seeking public assistance finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in the Metro Vancouver city on Feb. 16.

Dakota Osborne, who sometimes goes by the name Rylea, was last spotted around 7:30 p.m.

“Dakota’s family is becoming increasingly concerned for her safety as it is out of character to be out of contact with her family for this amount of time,” Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Osborne is described as five feet three inches tall and about 119 pounds. She has bleached blond hair and was last known to be wearing black ripped jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and skate shoes.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows detachment at 604-463-6251.

 

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices