14-year-old girl missing from Maple Ridge, B.C. since Friday

Mounties in Maple Ridge are seeking public assistance finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in the Metro Vancouver city on Feb. 16.
Dakota Osborne, who sometimes goes by the name Rylea, was last spotted around 7:30 p.m.
“Dakota’s family is becoming increasingly concerned for her safety as it is out of character to be out of contact with her family for this amount of time,” Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a Monday news release.
Osborne is described as five feet three inches tall and about 119 pounds. She has bleached blond hair and was last known to be wearing black ripped jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and skate shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows detachment at 604-463-6251.
