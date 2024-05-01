Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Woman with knife arrested at post-secondary in New Westminster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2024 9:14 pm
1 min read
A New Westminster police officer is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A New Westminster police officer is seen in this undated photo. New Westminster police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say they were called to a post-secondary school in the city when staff reported that a woman armed with a knife was inside the building.

The woman was not a student at the institution and police say students and staff feared for their safety.

Click to play video: 'Expensive cognac nicked at knifepoint from Langley store'
Expensive cognac nicked at knifepoint from Langley store
Trending Now

Before police arrived, security had isolated the armed woman and police cleared out the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Police called in the emergency response team, which convinced the woman to give herself up and she was safely arrested.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Charges related to mischief and threats are being considered, police say.

Royal Avenue was shut for several hours near 6th Street, but reopened Wednesday.

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices