Woman with knife arrested at post-secondary in New Westminster

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say they were called to a post-secondary school in the city when staff reported that a woman armed with a knife was inside the building.

The woman was not a student at the institution and police say students and staff feared for their safety.

Before police arrived, security had isolated the armed woman and police cleared out the building.

Police called in the emergency response team, which convinced the woman to give herself up and she was safely arrested.

Charges related to mischief and threats are being considered, police say.

Royal Avenue was shut for several hours near 6th Street, but reopened Wednesday.