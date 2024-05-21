Kensington Palace gives update on Kate Middleton’s work amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton is unlikely to return to royal duties soon, although she continues to be briefed on the work of her main causes while she undergoes cancer treatment.
A spokesman for Kensington Palace told the BBC the Princess of Wales “is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” but “early childhood will continue to be central to her public work,” when she does return.
The update from the Palace came at the same time as a launch of a report by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, a business task force formed in 2023 and spearheaded by the Princess.
Middleton stepped back from royal duties in January, when it was announced that she had undergone an unspecified abdominal surgery. In March, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy. They type of cancer was not disclosed.
When she first shared her diagnosis, Middleton said, “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”
At the time, a Palace spokesperson said, “the Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”
While taking her medical leave, she has not participated in any events or released regular public updates, causing concern among royal watchers.
However, the Palace spokesperson says Middleton remains “the driving force behind the business task force,” and that she’s “been kept up to date…and she has read the report and been briefed on it.”
Christian Guy, the executive director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, said that Kate was “excited” by the report and that the centre’s work continues “rolling on as she recovers” from her illness, the BBC reported.
The foundation is proposing that businesses help support young families by offering more flexible working hours or help with childcare, a long term move that they say could inject more than £45.5 billion (almost C$80 billion) into the British economy each year.
The task force also announced several new initiatives, including funding for early years apprenticeships and leadership programmes, increased support for baby banks and creating welcoming spaces for families with young children.
No specific timeline has been set on Kate’s possible return to royal duties, nor will Kensington Palace be providing further updates on her treatment.
