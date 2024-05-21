Kensington Palace gives update on Kate Middleton’s work amid cancer battle

Send this page to someone via email

Kate Middleton is unlikely to return to royal duties soon, although she continues to be briefed on the work of her main causes while she undergoes cancer treatment.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace told the BBC the Princess of Wales “is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” but “early childhood will continue to be central to her public work,” when she does return.

The update from the Palace came at the same time as a launch of a report by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, a business task force formed in 2023 and spearheaded by the Princess.

Today, The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood is delighted to announce the publication of a report setting out the business case for prioritising early childhood. https://t.co/fWo4ANLUlE#CaseforEarlyChildhood pic.twitter.com/tKbZ2nBLJg — The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@Earlychildhood) May 21, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Middleton stepped back from royal duties in January, when it was announced that she had undergone an unspecified abdominal surgery. In March, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy. They type of cancer was not disclosed.

2:46 ‘I am well’: Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis in video released by Palace

When she first shared her diagnosis, Middleton said, “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

At the time, a Palace spokesperson said, “the Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

While taking her medical leave, she has not participated in any events or released regular public updates, causing concern among royal watchers.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the Palace spokesperson says Middleton remains “the driving force behind the business task force,” and that she’s “been kept up to date…and she has read the report and been briefed on it.”

Christian Guy, the executive director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, said that Kate was “excited” by the report and that the centre’s work continues “rolling on as she recovers” from her illness, the BBC reported.

View image in full screen FILE – Catherine, Princess of Wales makes a key note speech during the Shaping Us National Symposium at Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London, England. The symposium event, hosted by the Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, brings together leaders and specialists to consider key foundational skills for early childhood which can result in healthy adult lives. Richard Pohle / WPA Pool / Getty Images

The foundation is proposing that businesses help support young families by offering more flexible working hours or help with childcare, a long term move that they say could inject more than £45.5 billion (almost C$80 billion) into the British economy each year.

The task force also announced several new initiatives, including funding for early years apprenticeships and leadership programmes, increased support for baby banks and creating welcoming spaces for families with young children.

Story continues below advertisement

No specific timeline has been set on Kate’s possible return to royal duties, nor will Kensington Palace be providing further updates on her treatment.