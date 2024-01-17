Kate Middleton hospitalized for up to 14 days after abdominal surgery

Send this page to someone via email

Kate Middleton has undergone a planned abdominal surgery at a private hospital in London and will recover in the medical clinic for 10 to 14 days, Kensington Palace announced Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales‘ surgery at The London Clinic was described as “successful,” according to a statement from the palace, but she will put her public engagements on hold for quite some time while she recovers.

“Based on current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement read.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Although the palace did not provide further details about the type of surgery, Prince William has cancelled his public appearances while his wife is in hospital and it is possible he will scale back his engagements during her recovery.

Plans for a widely speculated royal tour to Italy in March are also believed to have been postponed.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” they palace added.

Reports from several members of the royal rota have said that the surgery was not related to cancer.

After being discharged from hospital, the Princess will recover at home with her family, including her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Kate made her last public appearance on Christmas when she joined members of the royal family for their annual walk to church on the Sandringham estate.

In other royal health news, Buckingham Palace announced separately on Wednesday that King Charles III will undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The palace says the King’s condition is benign and that the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate “in common with thousands of men each year.”

It says he will require “a short period of recuperation” following the procedure.

— With files from The Associated Press