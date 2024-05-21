Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Langley city council could ban more daycares in downtown core

By Amy Judd & Janet Brown Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 9:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Langley City council considering banning more daycares in downtown core'
Langley City council considering banning more daycares in downtown core
Langley City council is considering banning any more daycare facilities in the city's downtown core. Janet Brown reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Langley, B.C., city council is considering preventing any new child-care facilities from opening on the main street of its downtown core.

It still has to go to a public hearing but this would mean that child-care facilities would not be allowed to open within 400 metres of another daycare on the same street, which would effectively prevent any new facilities.

There are four daycares in the downtown section — three on the one-way street — and council members are worried about the effect of more daycares on retail businesses.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“This is an area where we really want to ensure that it maintains its purpose as our high street, as our historic retail district so one of the things we’ve done over the years is make sure we have a balance of the service businesses and the retail businesses,” Mayor Nathan Pachal told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says that while it does want to limit daycares in its downtown core to preserve its emphasis on retail, it is committed to establishing more daycare spaces and is putting an expanded daycare in a nearby park.

Click to play video: 'B.C. eliminates child care waitlist fees'
B.C. eliminates child care waitlist fees
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices