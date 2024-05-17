Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

UBC must be neutral on Gaza, president says, as encampment continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'UBC considering legal options as encampment activity escalates'
UBC considering legal options as encampment activity escalates
The University of British Columbia says it's considering legal options after pro-Palestinian protestors occupied its Vancouver campus bookstore over the weekend. Cassidy Mosconi reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The president of the University of British Columbia has told pro-Palestinian protesters that the school must remain neutral on the Gaza conflict.

Benoit-Antoine Bacon says in response to demands by the organizers of a protest encampment on the Vancouver campus that professors and students hold a broad range of opinions and the university can’t “presume to speak for everyone.”

Bacon says if the university took a position, it would undermine the rights of people who hold different views to express themselves.

He says the university isn’t engaging in “moral relativism,” and it hopes for a ceasefire and a lasting peace in the Middle East.

A handwritten set of the protesters’ demands shared by Bacon says they want UBC to “condemn and demand an end” to what they call “the genocide in Gaza.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other demands include the university divesting from companies associated with Israel and its actions in Gaza, a boycott of Israeli institutions, a ban on the RCMP on campus, and an affirmation of “Palestinians’ right to resist.”

Click to play video: 'UBC protest participant under fire for comments made at rally'
UBC protest participant under fire for comments made at rally
Trending Now

Bacon says that UBC is willing to engage on divestment, but its endowment fund does not directly own stocks in companies identified by the movement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On the matter of a boycott, he says the university respects faculty members who want to engage in academic partnerships.

He says UBC has been “measured and restrained” on the issue of police at protests, and he wants to “better understand” the demand about affirming Palestinian rights.

Dozens of tents have been pitched at the university’s MacInnes Field since April 29 when the protest encampment began.

Story continues below advertisement

It is among encampments at multiple universities across Canada and elsewhere protesting the actions of Israel in the Gaza conflict.

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices