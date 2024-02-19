Diesel spill cleanup underway after train derailment near Revelstoke, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Cleanup from a diesel spill is underway east of Revelstoke, B.C., where a train derailed on Friday night, injuring two people.

Crews from Canadian Pacific Kansas City Rail (CPKC), a number of contractors and environmental consultants were at the collision site about 13 kilometres east of Revelstoke through the long weekend.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, spill containment has been completed and contingency containment measures have been set up downstream of the site to reduce risk to the Illecillewaet River.

As of Sunday, the ministry said visual inspections indicated that containment efforts were effective. However, water sampling would be ongoing to be sure.

Environmental sampling and cleanup plans have been developed, reads an update on the ministry’s website.

It states that whoever is responsible for the spill is legally required to clean it up.

According to CPKC, one of its trains struck a stationary train on the tracks around 10:20 p.m. Friday, causing four locomotives and several cars carrying grain to derail. One caught fire, but the blaze was extinguished by Saturday.

Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, one of whom has since been released.

The company’s hazardous materials team and the Revelstoke Fire Department all responded to the incident; the cause remains under investigation.

Rail lines reopened for traffic at a reduced speed on Saturday.

Canadian Pacific merged with Kansas City Southern rail company last year.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau