After raising a stink, trash cans to return to Montreal’s Lachine Canal

After a brief hiatus, trash bins will be returning to Montreal’s Lachine Canal following a highly unpopular pilot project.

Parks Canada announced Thursday it will be reinstalling waste bins along the historic waterfront.

To the frustration of daily users, 30 bins were removed in April.

“Although the cleanliness of the canal was deemed satisfactory and similar to other areas in the first few weeks following the implementation of the pilot project, Parks Canada has taken note of the comments received by the public and will proceed with the reinstallation of the garbage bins,” the federal parks department said in a news release.

The month-long initiative raised quite the stink among Sud-Ouest residents who walk daily along the canal.

“People are people. They tend to be a little bit on the lazy side so they will throw the bag anywhere because, you’re asking a lot from them to walk a few blocks to throw out their trash, ” Sud-Ouest resident Ray Hiltz said.

Parks Canada said the pilot project was aimed at encouraging citizens to take responsibility for the management of their waste.

Borough official Craig Sauvé said he was glad to see the garbage bins returning to federal land.

Municipal trash bins situated next to the canal during the time of the pilot project were heavily used.

Officials with Parks Canada said they will continue to monitor the situation regarding waste management.

Crews will be installing new types of collection bins in high traffic and strategic areas along the canal in the coming weeks.