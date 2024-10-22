Menu

Video link
Headline link
Economy

U.S. election has Canadian businesses worried about protectionism: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2024 7:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Economists warn of protectionism, escalating trade tensions ahead of U.S. election'
Economists warn of protectionism, escalating trade tensions ahead of U.S. election
WATCH: Economists warn of protectionism, escalating trade tensions ahead of U.S. election – Oct 8, 2024
A new report says many Canadian business leaders are worried about economic uncertainties related to the looming U.S. election.

The survey by KPMG in Canada of 735 small- and medium-sized businesses says 87 per cent fear the Canadian economy could become “collateral damage” from American protectionist policies that lead to less favourable trade deals and increased tariffs

It says that due to those concerns, 85 per cent of business leaders in Canada polled are reviewing their business strategies to prepare for a change in leadership.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Trump administration could be ‘lose-lose’ with tariffs on Canadian goods'
Trudeau says Trump administration could be ‘lose-lose’ with tariffs on Canadian goods

The concerns are primarily being felt by larger Canadian companies and sectors that are highly integrated with the U.S. economy, such as manufacturing, automotive, transportation and warehousing, energy and natural resources, as well as technology, media and telecommunications.

Shaira Nanji, a KPMG Law partner in its tax practice, says the prospect of further changes to economic and trade policies in the U.S. means some Canadian firms will need to look for ways to mitigate added costs and take advantage of potential trade relief provisions to remain competitive.

Both presidential candidates have campaigned on protectionist policies that could cause uncertainty for Canadian trade, and whoever takes the White House will be in charge during the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in 2026.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

