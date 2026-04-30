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5 comments

  1. Justsayin
    April 30, 2026 at 7:03 pm

    The reality is that BC continues to block energy development or movement at every opportunity. Stop crying, you got your wish.

  2. J
    April 30, 2026 at 7:03 pm

    As usual, global focusing our attention on outside influences.
    Tell me, we as Canadians, aren’t getting screwed by our own governments. Provincial and Federal.
    Remember when media at least gave the illusion it was non bias.

  3. lee smith
    April 30, 2026 at 6:49 pm

    kindergarten at it again

  4. Willow
    April 30, 2026 at 6:44 pm

    Of course gas prices are going up and with it so will the taxes that are percentages of the price of gas. Anyone notice how Eby isn’t reducing the taxes on gas to help the people of BC the government is making too much money

  5. Global News
    April 30, 2026 at 6:24 pm

    and the Eby government trash, 1.70 average in the other provinces, Global states nothing about what others are paying.

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Economy

B.C. gas prices forecast to hit record high amid stalemate in Iran, U.S. peace talks

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 30, 2026 4:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Gas prices in B.C. forecast to go up again'
Gas prices in B.C. forecast to go up again
Gas prices in B.C. are set to climb even higher as talks between Iran and the U.S. hit a stalemate. Andrea Macpherson reports on how high the prices could climb and what could be some of the consequences.
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As the stalemate between Iran and the U.S. over the Gulf of Hormuz blockade continues, the price of a barrel of oil keeps climbing.

B.C. drivers can expect to see near-record prices at the pump, which are expected to rise even higher in the coming weeks.

Gas prices are set to surge again on Friday, despite the temporary suspension of the 10 cents per litre federal fuel tax that was implemented just 10 days ago.

“It’s a supply gap, it’s a supply shock, it’s an energy crisis on a scale we’ve never seen,” Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy said.

“The damage that’s been done physically to the region makes it so it may be six months to a year to recover back to what is considered normal.”

Click to play video: 'Why is UAE leaving OPEC and what will it mean for global oil prices?'
Why is UAE leaving OPEC and what will it mean for global oil prices?

Petroleum analyst McTeague says if fuel climbs about five cents a litre to 221.9 on Friday, that will be the highest price since the record of 241.9 in October 2022.

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“Unlike what we saw in October of 2022, it’s not a one-day or two or three-day event,” he said.

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“This is likely the beginning of a much higher price escalation and despite the federal government dropping the excise tax 10 cents plus GST, and the year before the carbon tax of 20 cents a litre, we’re likely to break records sometime in the month of May.”

The B.C. Taxi Association is just one organization keeping a close eye on the gas prices.

“We are just watching, watching very closely, due to the economy reasons,” Mohan Kang with the association said.

“We are much more careful how far we can go with the rising costs to customers or clients.”

U.S. peace talks with Iran are currently stalled and the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is cutting drastically into the oil supply, causing prices to steadily creep up.

McTeague said there might be a small dip in price over the weekend, but the trajectory will continue to climb.

“The reality is oil is not dropping any time soon,” McTeague said.

“There is a serious lag and a gap that will not be resolved by a peace deal. Countries are now scrambling day by day for supplies they can’t get.”

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McTeague added that many Asian and African countries, along with Australia and New Zealand, could be facing crucial shortages very soon, forcing them to consider fuel rationing and possible limitations on the usage of personal vehicles.

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